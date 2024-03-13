Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

SSA to President Tinubu Rolls Out Employment Strategies

March 13, 2024
Tinubu’s presidency is deepening collaboration and exploring foreign windows in supplying expatriate skills to citizens as well as building resilience in vocational knowledge amongst the teeming unemployed.

This is coming as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education, Abiola Arogundade mentioned strategic efforts to tame dependence on foreign skills.

She said collaborative efforts with banks and other key players are on to support ten thousand online registered youths as well as empower inmates with requisite skills and a starter pack of five hundred thousand (N500, 000) Naira each.

The office is also training youths on a free collateral loan basis and promoting synergy with French development bank on construction across centres to develop the right skills for meeting domestic demand in the industry.

March 13, 2024
