Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
Press ReleaseSecurity

Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment To Enhancing Maritime Security In Gulf Of Guinea

March 13, 2024
20 1 minute read

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday received the Special Envoy of the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, at the State House, Abuja, and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing maritime security and safety in the Gulf of Guinea.

The Special Presidential Envoy and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, had conveyed a message from President Mbasogo requesting a state visit by President Tinubu, emphasizing the need to revitalize the Nigeria-Equatorial Guinea Joint Commission.

He also emphasized the importance of fostering greater cooperation in various sectors, including oil and gas, and trade.

Related Articles

Responding, President Tinubu reaffirmed the longstanding bilateral ties between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, describing the relations as strong and brotherly.

He recalled his previous meeting with President Mbasogo, during which they discussed strategies for enhancing economic relations, particularly in the context of ocean and marine economy, and collaborating to address the challenges posed by climate change.

President Tinubu expressed confidence that the formal meetings between the two nations would lead to further strengthening of their relationship.

“Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea are brotherly nations, and we enjoy very longstanding mutual relations. I am sure when next we meet formally; the relationship between our countries will grow from strength to strength,” the President said.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

March 13, 2024
20 1 minute read

Related Articles

Shortlisted Candidates receive invitations for CBT – PSC

February 25, 2024

AFDB Group & Lake Chad Basin Commission Sign MOU To Restore Lake Chad Basin

February 25, 2024

NAF Nabs Notorious Kidnapper Isah Abdul In Takai LGA Kano State

February 20, 2024

Hunters Partner Traditional Institution Against Insecurity

February 12, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »