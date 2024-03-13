JAMB Warns Parents Against Enrolling Minors For UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned parents against enrolling minors for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).



JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede issues the caution while reacting to a suit, filed by Mrs. Ifeanyi Eke, against the organization over alleged inappropriate text messages sent to her 15-year-old daughter during the course of her registration.

the plaintiff had filed a N100 million suit against JAMB and three others before a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged unsolicited and inappropriate text messages sent to her 15-year-old daughter.

But Oloyede said JAMB is ready to

meet with the woman, maintaining that the sender of the message was not its staff.

JAMB has since reported the incident to security agencies for appropriate.

