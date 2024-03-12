Sokoto Governor Launches New Mass Transit Buses

The Buses were procured to add to the fleet of the State’s transport system to ease movement of People, Goods and Services.

Inaugurating the New Buses Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto stated that the State Government invested huge amount of Money in their procurement and warned against their mishandling or diversion for personal use, adding that their operations will be closely monitored.

State Deputy Governor and supervising Commissioner Ministry for Works and Transport, Idris Muhammad Gobir says the delay in launching the vehicles since their unveiling was to to allow for the installation of some gadgets and trackers that will ensure effective monitoring of the vehicles and applauded Governor’s efforts in reviving the State’s transport sector.

The Deputy Governor charged the operators of the vehicles to handle them with utmost care for maximum use.

The remaining 40 vehicles that include cars provided for women will be launched at a later Date.

