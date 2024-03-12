Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
News

Sokoto Governor Launches New Mass Transit Buses

March 12, 2024
283 1 minute read

The Buses were procured to add to the fleet of the State’s transport system to ease movement of People, Goods and Services.

Inaugurating the New Buses Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto stated that the State Government invested huge amount of Money in their procurement and warned against their mishandling or diversion for personal use, adding that their operations will be closely monitored.

Related Articles

State Deputy Governor and supervising Commissioner Ministry for Works and Transport, Idris Muhammad Gobir says the delay in launching the vehicles since their unveiling was to to allow for the installation of some gadgets and trackers that will ensure effective monitoring of the vehicles and applauded Governor’s efforts in reviving the State’s transport sector.

The Deputy Governor charged the operators of the vehicles to handle them with utmost care for maximum use.

The remaining 40 vehicles that include cars provided for women will be launched at a later Date.

March 12, 2024
283 1 minute read

Related Articles

Speaker Abbas Condemns Sokoto Abduction

March 10, 2024

NDLEA Uncovers Illicit drug Consignment in Commercial Bus Engine, Arrests 2 Grandpas

March 10, 2024

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar, has asked Muslims to look out for the new moon, signalling the beginning of Ramadan on Sunday

March 10, 2024

VP Shettima Flags Off Empowerment Scheme

March 9, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »