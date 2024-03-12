Senate Suspends Ningi For Three Months

Senate has suspended Senator Representing Bauchi Central, Senator Abdul Ningi over claims related to 2024 Budget

It also resolves to

Take further necessary steps to correct the wrong impression in public domain on the 2024 Budget as created by an interview Senator Ningi granted to a foreign radio station and amplified by Senator Kawu Sumaila on Social Media Platforms.

The resolutions were sequel to a motion from senator solomon olmilekan who chairs the senate committee on appropriations.

In the motion Senator Olamilekan stated that Senator Ningi made grave allegations against the executive, the president and the senate which insinuated that the executive is implementing a 25 trillion naira budget instead of the 28 trillion naira.

Senator olamilekan explained that the budget implemented is 28 trillion naira but that as is the practice, the statutory transfers which falls under first line charge are not itemised.

Share this: Facebook

X

