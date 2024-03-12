Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
MediaNews

Reps Receive FCTA 2024 Budget Proposal

March 12, 2024
99 Less than a minute

President Bola Tinubu has sent the 2024 budget proposal of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA to the House of Representatives for consideration and subsequent passage.

Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas read the President’s letter conveying the FCTA budget proposal at Tuesday’s plenary.

Related Articles

Although the estimates were not specified, the FCTA budget takes into consideration, the 2024 to 2026 economic recovery and growth plan as well as key assumptions in the 2024 national budget.

National Assembly Correspondent Mitaire Ikpen reports that a bill to amend selected sections of the Criminal Code Act 2004 to provide for stiffer penalties has also passed second reading on the floor of the House.

March 12, 2024
99 Less than a minute

Related Articles

VP Shettima, Dangiwa in Katsina for Empowerment Program

March 11, 2024

Speaker Abbas Condemns Sokoto Abduction

March 10, 2024

NDLEA Uncovers Illicit drug Consignment in Commercial Bus Engine, Arrests 2 Grandpas

March 10, 2024

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar, has asked Muslims to look out for the new moon, signalling the beginning of Ramadan on Sunday

March 10, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »