Reps Receive FCTA 2024 Budget Proposal

President Bola Tinubu has sent the 2024 budget proposal of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA to the House of Representatives for consideration and subsequent passage.

Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas read the President’s letter conveying the FCTA budget proposal at Tuesday’s plenary.

Although the estimates were not specified, the FCTA budget takes into consideration, the 2024 to 2026 economic recovery and growth plan as well as key assumptions in the 2024 national budget.

National Assembly Correspondent Mitaire Ikpen reports that a bill to amend selected sections of the Criminal Code Act 2004 to provide for stiffer penalties has also passed second reading on the floor of the House.

