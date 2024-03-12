Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Reduction In Work Hours In Sokoto State

March 12, 2024
The Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has approved the reduction in working hours to give civil servants more time to attend to acts of worship as Ramadan Fast commences.

According to a new circular issued, 2.30 pm will now be the official closing time from Mondays to Thursdays, while work closes at 12 pm on Fridays.

A statement by the press secretary to the state Governor Abubakar Bawa says governor Aliyu urged the workers State to use the reduced hours to dedicate themselves to worship to earn Allah’s blessing in the holy month.

