President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Unveils Nigeria For Women Programme To Boost Economy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has unveiled the Nigeria For Women Programme with a view to advancing the cause of women, children and the vulnerable in the country

At the inauguration ceremony held Thursday at the Banquet Hall, Aso Villa, the President assured that the Scheme will birth a lot of positive changes in the lives of Nigerian women and nation at large

President Tinubu who stated that women play a very critical role in the development of every nation, expressed his administration’s commitment to the implementation of policies and initiatives that will impact positively on their lives, families and nation at large

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the President said, *Today’s unveiling programme is part of the present administration’s efforts at ensuring an improvement in the welfare of the Nigerian woman*

According to him, *We are not just committed to the Women in Abuja and other urban centres but government is committed to the well being of all the women in this country, particularly the vulnerable who live in the rural areas*

He therefore called on traditional and religious leaders as well as Development Partners to support the administration in its quest to advance the cause of women in the country

Also speaking, the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Barrister (Mrs) Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye informed that the Nigeria For Women Programme which encompasses the National Women e-Market Portal, National Helpline, Naija Save Nigeria and Nigeria Integrity Brigade Project is dedicated towards promoting women’s economic empowerment as well as ensuring social inclusion

She commended the donors, development partners and other stakeholders for their commitment to the actualization of an enhancement in the living standard of women and children in the country.

According to her, *since I assumed office as Minister of Women Affairs, I have received so much support. I came in with the mindset to change the narratives, because I felt much has been done on trainings, advocacies and consultations, I am not against it but i believe that it is time to empower them sustainably, as this will not only reduce poverty but also create more job opportunities, in line with the policy thrust of government*

In a welcome address, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Amb. Gabriel Aduda stated that the Nigeria For Women Project aims at creating an enabling environment for the actualization of the dreams and aspirations of women with a view to promoting gender equality

While describing the traditional institutions as custodians of culture, morals as well as traditions of the people, he expressed optimism that with their massive turn out at the event, there is hope that the people’s mindset will be reshapened to ensure a collective collaboration towards the advancement of the cause of women and children in the country

Amb. Aduda who thanked Donors, Development Partners and other Stakeholders for their support, commended the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration for creating the enabling environment for the empowerment of women, children and the vulnerable in society

In a goodwill message, the Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, Muhammed Abubakar, pledged the traditional institution’s commitment to the promotion of the well-being of women and girls in the country

He noted that the presence of traditional rulers from all the geo-political zones at the event signifies the level of importance placed on women as the wheel of progress in every developing community.

In her remarks, the UN Women’s Country Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Beatrice Eyong, stated that gender equality and women’s empowerment are pivotal to the achievement of sustainable development in any nation.

*Investing in women is not just only about economic necessity, but also a fundamental human right. This year, we are reminded to escalate action and investment in women’s economic empowerment across the globe and Nigeria in particular*, she said

