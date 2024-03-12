First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu in Bauchi

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu stated this while paying homage to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Adamu during an official visit to the state.

The First Lady who is in Bauchi to inaugurate and donate a Women ICT Skill Centre to the state government says any genuine effort to build the nation must recognise and involve women.

While noting that her intervention has changed his perception on politics and governance, Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Muhammed who joined the Emir to receive the First Lady says her initiative is already giving Nigerians hope because of its non partisan nature.

He applauded her courage for visiting Bauchi despite a recent attempt to portray the state as unsafe for her.

For the Emir of Bauchi, the ICT Centre is a cornerstone for women development, while the presence of the First Lady is an inspiration for girls in the state.

Apart from the ICT Centre, the First Lady will also inaugurate an Alternative High School for girls built by Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board in the state.

