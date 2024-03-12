Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
News

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu in Bauchi

March 12, 2024
253 1 minute read

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu stated this while paying homage to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Adamu during an official visit to the state.

The First Lady who is in Bauchi to inaugurate and donate a Women ICT Skill Centre to the state government says any genuine effort to build the nation must recognise and involve women.

While noting that her intervention has changed his perception on politics and governance, Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Muhammed who joined the Emir to receive the First Lady says her initiative is already giving Nigerians hope because of its non partisan nature.

Related Articles

He applauded her courage for visiting Bauchi despite a recent attempt to portray the state as unsafe for her.

For the Emir of Bauchi, the ICT Centre is a cornerstone for women development, while the presence of the First Lady is an inspiration for girls in the state.

Apart from the ICT Centre, the First Lady will also inaugurate an Alternative High School for girls built by Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board in the state.

March 12, 2024
253 1 minute read

Related Articles

Speaker Abbas Condemns Sokoto Abduction

March 10, 2024

NDLEA Uncovers Illicit drug Consignment in Commercial Bus Engine, Arrests 2 Grandpas

March 10, 2024

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar, has asked Muslims to look out for the new moon, signalling the beginning of Ramadan on Sunday

March 10, 2024

VP Shettima Flags Off Empowerment Scheme

March 9, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »