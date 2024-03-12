Dan Agundi Power Transformers Incident

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) hereby states that yesterday, it restored power supply to some of the areas taking supply from the transformers affected by the Dan Agundi Substation fire incident in Kano. Full restoration for all areas is expected today, March 11, 2024.

Yesterday, the electrical engineering team isolated the transformers impacted by the incident and reconfigured some cables to facilitate power supply to three of the feeders for Kano DisCo customers, while work is ongoing to ensure full restoration to the rest of the feeders.

This incident, involving two 60MVA power transformers at the Kano transmission substation, was triggered by a sudden spark from the electrical oil pumping machine used to pump oil back into one of the 60MVA power transformers which had just undergone maintenance in the substation.

Despite TCN’s safety staff’s efforts to extinguish the fire using industrial extinguishers, the fire persisted until it was contained through the collaborative efforts of the Kano fire service, TCN’s safety engineers, and security personnel.

As of yesterday, three feeders – Kurna, Buk, and one of the 15MVA power transformers – began receiving power supply from a 60MVA transformer, enabling Kano DisCo to distribute power to some customers. The remaining four feeders, namely Zaria, Club, CBN, and the second 15MVA power transformer, will resume bulk power supply today, following repair works on a punctured cable initiated in the early hours of the morning.

TCN has a redundancy of 100MVA transformer fully installed at the substation, which will undergo testing and energization to mitigate any potential bulk supply shortfall to Kano DisCo.

We extend apologies to affected electricity customers for any inconvenience caused by this regrettable incident and appreciate their patience as efforts are made to ensure complete supply restoration.

Ndidi Mbah

