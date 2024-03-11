VP Shettima, Dangiwa in Katsina for Empowerment Program

Vice President, His Excellency Sen Kashim Shettima, GCON and Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, Saturday, 9th March, 2024, were in Kafur Local Government in Katsina State for the lauching of an empowerment program.

The empowerment programme was sponsored by Alhaji Ibrahim Kabir Masari, Senior Special Assustant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Political Matters

The multi million naira empowerment materials distributed to the people include; food items, fertilizer, solar system, grinding machine, welding machine, sewing machine and motorcycles.

Other items are; exercise books, school bags, saloon items, electronic pasta maker, cash and Sharon bus.

Vice President Kashim Shettima commended the financier, Alh Ibrahim Kabir Masari, describing the empowerment as one of the core poverty alleviation concern of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR to provide succour to the people

Also speaking on the side line, Housing Minister, Ahmed Dangiwa was highly elated with the economic support given to the people of his home State by the donor, saying that it will go a long way in providing relief to the people, as well as supporting their economic activities and sustainability.

Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin and former governors of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari and Ibrahim Shehu Shema witnessed the occassion.

A good number of Governors that graced the occasion included; Governor of Borno State, Baba Zulum, Maimala Buni, Yobe State, Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe State and Ibrahim Danmodi of Jigawa State.

Ministers of Agriculture, Sen Abubakar Kyari, Culture & Entertainment, Hannatu Musawa and State Minister of Defense, Bello Matawalle were also in attendance

Badamasi Haiba

