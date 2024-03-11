PRP Condemns Allegations of Budget Padding

The Peoples’ Redemption Party, PRP has condemned allegations of budget padding, saying if true, it is another gross misconduct and disregard for transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility.

A statement by PRP’s National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq stressed that as a party committed to the progress and welfare of all citizens, it is deeply concerned about the negative impact of such an act on the economy, developmental goals, and the overall well-being of the people.

The party is urging relevant authorities including the Senate to immediately begin investigation on the allegation and bring to book all those culpable.

The statement recalled that Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) levelled the allegation of N3 trillion budget padding over the weekend while three Senators disassociated themselves from such claims.

