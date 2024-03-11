Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

NSSEC Strategize to Enhance Quality Secondary Education

March 11, 2024
The National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) has expressed commitment to enhancing the quality of teaching and learning in senior secondary schools.

This was at a two-day workshop for key schedule officers from selected federal unity colleges and state senior secondary schools in Abuja.

The commission emphasized the need to address challenges in the sub-sector, including infrastructure decay in some secondary schools.

Executive Secretary of the commission, Professor Iyela Ajayi highlighted initiatives such as the development of a national policy on senior secondary education, awaiting publication and launching for dissemination.

Other efforts by the commission are the creation of a national strategic plan (2024-2027) for senior secondary education and the development of training manuals on English language and Mathematics.
The theme for the workshop is “attaining the sustainable development goal 4: senior secondary education in perspective.

