NHRC Received 1484 Compliant on Human Rights Violation

March 11, 2024
The National human Rights Commission (NHRC) says it has Received about one thousand four hundred and Eighty four complaints of human Rights Violation for the month of February 2024.

The Executive Secretary of the commission Tony Ojukwu made this known at the monthly dashboard on human Rights Violations.

The monthly dashboard on the state of human Rights is borne out of the necessity by the commission to monitor, investigate and report on human Rights violations in line with it’s mandate

The monthly dashboard also provides the State of human Rights in Nigeria , statistics and analysis of human Rights violations across board and specific thematic areas for policy makers, security and law enforcement agencies as well as civil society and the media to address the numerous human rights violations in Nigeria.

