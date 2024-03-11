Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Approved Payment Of half Salary To State Civil Servants

March 11, 2024
The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has approved the payment of half salary as a Ramadan gift to all civil servants, Primary school Teachers, Local Government staff and pensioners in the state.

The magnanimous gesture, which is expected to commence immediately, is to assist workers in the state observe this year’s Ramadan fast with relative ease.
A statement signed by the press secretary to the governor, Abubakar Bawa says
Governor Aliyu appealed to Muslims to use the sacred month to pray for Allah’s intervention in the numerous challenges hindering Nigeria’s development.

He also called on traders and wealthy individuals to show love and mercy to the needy to earn Allah’s mercy and forgiveness in this holy month.

The Governor thanked the people of the State for their continued support and fervent prayers to his administration, which he described as key to all the success so far recorded in the state.

March 11, 2024
