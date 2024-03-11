FG to Review CERPAC Issuance Process

The Ministry of Interior, under the leadership of Hon. Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has expressed concerns regarding the issuance of Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) in Nigeria.

In a meeting with CONTEC, the technology firm driving the project in Abuja on Friday, Dr. Tunji-Ojo noted that despite a population of over 200 million people, only approximately 50,000 CERPAC cards are issued annually, a figure deemed grossly inadequate.

The Minister also drew attention to the significant disparity between the issuance of Expatriate quotas and CERPAC cards, and emphasised the urgent need to empower the Investigation and Compliance department within the Nigeria Immigration Service to prevent revenue losses.

“The disparity in CERPAC issuance and expatriate quotas is a pressing concern that demands our immediate attention. We must address this issue to safeguard national security and optimise revenue generation.

“Embracing technology and redesigning our workflow processes are crucial steps towards enhancing efficiency, curbing waste, and combating corruption in the issuance of CERPAC.

“Knowledge transfer is essential for long-term sustainability and success. I am committed to ensuring that the Nigeria Immigration Service has the necessary capacity and resources to manage the CERPAC project effectively,” the Minister said.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the current paper-based system and limited production of CERPAC cards annually compared to the initial target of 300,000 set in 1998, the Minister stressed the importance of embracing technology to enhance compliance and increase revenue.

In response to these concerns, CONTEC expressed its commitment to collaborating with the Ministry to enhance the system’s efficiency and maximise revenue generation for the government.

The Ministry of Interior remains committed to pursing strategic partnerships to ensure that our processes align with modern standards and safeguards Nigeria’s national interests.

*Ozoya Imohimi*

Director, Press and Public Relations

Share this: Facebook

X

