Defence Cooperation: Nigeria And India To Strengthen Ties

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Muhammed Bello Matawalle, MON has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to strengthen bilateral ties with the Government of India in the area of Defence Cooperation.

Matawalle stated this when he received the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence India, Mr. Anurag Bajpai and his delegation in Ship House Abuja.

The Minister who outlined the areas of mutual Military Cooperation to include; Intelligence Sharing, Joint training and other support for Nigeria’s drive to end insecurity.

Dr. Matawalle said that the meeting on defence collaboration marked a significant step towards fostering a strategic partnership between Nigeria and India in Defence sector.

He expressed profound pleasure as he hosted the delegation highlighting the importance of the collaborative efforts for the mutual benefit of both countries.

He emphasized: “The defence cooperation between the two countries will strengthen the existing bond between Nigerian and Indian governments and will enhance the operational capabilities of the Nigerian Armed Forces.”

Acknowledging Nigeria’s commitment to upgrading its military-industrial complex, Dr. Matawalle said that the newly signed DICON bill by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would boost the joint Defence cooperation.

He assured the Indian government of fastraking efforts to amend the draft Memorandum of Understanding, (MoU) between the two countries on defence cooperation.

The Minister noted that Nigeria has remained a major participant in joint bilateral activities with India, adding that significant achievements have been made but more can be done especially in the security sector.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar kana, mni appreciated the Indian government for the cordial relationship between both countries.

Earlier in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence, India Anurag Bajpai described Nigeria as strategic partner to India in Military diplomatic ties and promised to continue to build on the existing relationship between both countries.

Henshaw Ogubike Mnipr, FCAi, Fsca, Fcpe

Director (Information and Public relations)

