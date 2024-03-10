Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar, has asked Muslims to look out for the new moon, signalling the beginning of Ramadan on Sunday

Statement released by the Deputy Secretary General of the Nigerian Supreme Council For Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Salisu Shehu in respect of this year 1445 AH Ramadan.

Ramadan is a time for reflection when Muslims around the world observe fasting for 29 or 30 days.

The statement said the fast will begin automatically on Tuesday if the moon is not sighted on Sunday.

The statement read, “The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, felicitates the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the forthcoming 1445 AH Ramadan Fast. The Council prays that Allah spare the lives of every Muslim to participate in the ibaadah exercise and to maximize the benefits therein.

“Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1445 AH immediately after sunset on Sunday, 10th March 2024, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1445 AH.

