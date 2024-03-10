Speaker Abbas Condemns Sokoto Abduction

Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas has condemned yet another mass abduction of pupils in Sokoto State by terrorists.

The abduction followed the previous ones in Borno and Kaduna States within one week, which the Speaker also condemned in strong terms.

In a statement, Speaker Abbas notes that no Nigerian should be in captivity and charged the military and other security agencies to go after the abductors and rescue the victims.

He says military might must be deployed to stem the tide of abductions, especially of women and children, at a time when the government is making efforts to address the high rate of out-of-school children.

About 15 pupils were reportedly abducted from an Islamic school in Gidan Bakuso, Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Saturday.

