Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
EducationNewsPoliticsSecuritySecurity

Speaker Abbas Condemns Sokoto Abduction

March 10, 2024
167 1 minute read

Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas has condemned yet another mass abduction of pupils in Sokoto State by terrorists.

The abduction followed the previous ones in Borno and Kaduna States within one week, which the Speaker also condemned in strong terms.

In a statement, Speaker Abbas notes that no Nigerian should be in captivity and charged the military and other security agencies to go after the abductors and rescue the victims.

Related Articles

He says military might must be deployed to stem the tide of abductions, especially of women and children, at a time when the government is making efforts to address the high rate of out-of-school children.

About 15 pupils were reportedly abducted from an Islamic school in Gidan Bakuso, Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Saturday.

March 10, 2024
167 1 minute read

Related Articles

Governor Alia Hails Chef Naira Victor On His Completion Of 135hrs Cook-a-thon.

March 4, 2024

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja after a 2-day state visit to Qatar.

March 4, 2024

DAF 2024, Ghana NiDCOM Boss Recognized As Bridge Builder In Diaspora.

March 4, 2024

NEMA deny looting of its warehouse on Sunday in Abuja

March 4, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »