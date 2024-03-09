VP Shettima Flags Off Empowerment Scheme

Vice President Kashim Shertima says leadership is about the show of empathy and support for the people.

This was during a flag-off of an empowerment scheme in kafur, Katsina state, sponsored by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Ibrahim Kabir Masari.

State House Correspondent Abdurrahman Jibrila Reports that Vice President Shettima assured Nigerians that the Federal Government under President Tinubu has people-oriented plans towards improving living conditions.

He said the restoration of peace in areas where there are security challenges is of paramount importance and commended Ibrahim Masari for extending the gesture to his people.

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya among others commended the donor for embarking on the empowerment scheme.

Items distributed to beneficiaries include sewing and welding machines, water pumps for irrigation farming, fertilizer, motorcycles, cars and busses.

