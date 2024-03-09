Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
News

VP Shettima Flags Off Empowerment Scheme

March 9, 2024
175 1 minute read

Vice President Kashim Shertima says leadership is about the show of empathy and support for the people.

This was during a flag-off of an empowerment scheme in kafur, Katsina state, sponsored by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Ibrahim Kabir Masari.

State House Correspondent Abdurrahman Jibrila Reports that Vice President Shettima assured Nigerians that the Federal Government under President Tinubu has people-oriented plans towards improving living conditions.

Related Articles

He said the restoration of peace in areas where there are security challenges is of paramount importance and commended Ibrahim Masari for extending the gesture to his people.

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya among others commended the donor for embarking on the empowerment scheme.

Items distributed to beneficiaries include sewing and welding machines, water pumps for irrigation farming, fertilizer, motorcycles, cars and busses.

March 9, 2024
175 1 minute read

Related Articles

President Tinubu Welcomes Multi-Sectoral Agreements With Qatar

March 3, 2024

Navigate Marriage Without ‘Third-Party Intrusion’ – Yahaya Bello Counsels Newlyweds

March 2, 2024

Governor Ododo Applauds Appellate Court’s Verdict, Calls for Unity and Progress

March 2, 2024

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

March 1, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »