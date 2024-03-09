TCN Attributes Abuja Epileptic Power Supply To Low Generation

The Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN says the current epileptic power supply in Abuja is as a result of low load allocation caused by low generation into the national grid and not vandalization of Gwagwalada-katampe transmission line

In a statement, TCN states that it supplies Abuja Electricity Distribution Company AEDC bulk power for FCT and environs through three major transmission lines to ensure flexibility and reliability

Therefore the recent vandalization of Gwagwalada-katampe transmission line did not affect capability of TCN to wheel power as shiroro-katampe lines are sufficient to convey allocated power to Abuja

Share this: Facebook

X

