Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
Education

Tutorial Available on YouTube for Students Preparing to Write the Next Joint Admission Examination.

March 9, 2024
127 1 minute read

Tutorial are now available on YouTube for students who are preparing to write the next Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.


The YouTube link is: https://www.youtube.com/@nticschool/playlists


The recorded tutorial covers all the students needs for the examination, which is entrance test to Nigeria’s higher institutions- universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

Related Articles


Disclosing the resources to journalists in Abuja, the Managing Director of Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), Mr. Fevzullah Bilgin said this was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the institution.


He noted that pass questions at JAMB Examination were solved by seasoned teachers from the school.
He said with this intervention, students would be able to pass JAMB with little stress and with high marks.


Bilgin said the school decided to put out the programme to make JAMB easy and assist the students to score high and gain admission into the nation’s tertiary institutions.

March 9, 2024
127 1 minute read
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »