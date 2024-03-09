Tutorial Available on YouTube for Students Preparing to Write the Next Joint Admission Examination.

Tutorial are now available on YouTube for students who are preparing to write the next Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.



The YouTube link is: https://www.youtube.com/@nticschool/playlists



The recorded tutorial covers all the students needs for the examination, which is entrance test to Nigeria’s higher institutions- universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.



Disclosing the resources to journalists in Abuja, the Managing Director of Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), Mr. Fevzullah Bilgin said this was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the institution.



He noted that pass questions at JAMB Examination were solved by seasoned teachers from the school.

He said with this intervention, students would be able to pass JAMB with little stress and with high marks.



Bilgin said the school decided to put out the programme to make JAMB easy and assist the students to score high and gain admission into the nation’s tertiary institutions.

Share this: Facebook

X

