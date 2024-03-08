Minister of Innovation, Science & Technology Visits FIIRO

While Nigeria is focusing on unlocking huge economic opportunities inherent in its capacity as the largest producer of Cassava, it is backing on research institutes like the Federal Institute of Industrial Research FIIRO to lead the way through fabrication of more machines that will save the Country’s foreign exchange.

While commending FIIRO for its consistency in research and development in the country, Minister of Innovation, science and Technology, Uche Geoffrey Nnaji said the invention prowess of the institute is in line with the renewed hope agenda of president Bola Tinubu on the Nigeria’s ambitious plan of becoming a manufacturing hub.

Michael Olaleye reports.

2.SERVICE OF SONGS IN HONOUR OF LATE HERBERT, CHIZOBA AND CHIZI WIGWE:

Death is inevitable, but, there are individuals many would have wished lived forever.

This best describes the case of Chief Executive officer, Access Bank PLC, Herbert Wigwe, his wife Chizoba, and his first Son Chizi, whose lives were cut short in an Helicopter crash in the united States. Diana Ajale reports that more tributes continue to pour in from close associates from different walks of life at a combined service of songs held in their honour at the Redeem Christian Church of God, Resurrection Parish in Lagos

