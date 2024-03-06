Wife of Slain Monarch Regains Freedom in Kwara  

Abducted wife of the assassinated Olukoro of Koro Kingdom in Kwara state, Late Oba Olusegun Aremu-Cole has regained freedom.

She was rescued along with one other abducted person in a joint operation comprising the police, army, DSS, vigilante and hunters.

A statement by the police public relations officer, Kwara command, DSP , Ejire Adeyemi Adetoun, indicates that the operation led to the arrest of 13 male suspects who are presently in police custody while rescued victims have been reunited with their families hale and hearty.

According to the police, they were rescued on Monday, in the dense forest between Kwara and Ekiti states.

According to the statement: “Kwara State Police Command wishes to update the good people of Kwara State on the case of the assassination of the Olukoro of Koro Kingdom—late Oba Olusegun Aremu-Cole, who was gruesomely murdered in his palace on February 1, 2024.

“In the course of investigation, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egebetokun, PhD, NPM, approved the deployment of a police chopper for aerial surveillance. This is to help comb the forest/boundary between Kwara and Ekiti State. “This operation led to the successful rescue of the wife to the late monarch and one other at about 22:3 hours of 05/02/24.

Adetoun said that the rescued victims had been reunited with their relatives and were in good health.

