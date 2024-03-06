Information Minister Receives Netflix Team Assured Them Of FG Support

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has assured investors that Federal Government is harnessing and expanding its network to partner with profitable ventures such as Netflix to further propagate the nation’s culture and promote economic potentials.

At an engagement with the public policy team leaders of Netflix, the Minister assured that ongoing reforms by the government is to create necessary platforms to boost investors confidence and make Nigeria the preferred destination for foreigners.

Leader of the team, Sola Sani says partnership with the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation is to key into the nation’s rebirth project and strengthen Nigeria presence on the

global entertainment platform with millions of subscribers in more than 190 countries.

The engagement with stakeholders is expected to boost capital injection into Nigeria, already

125 films and TV series from Nigeria are available on Netflix platform.

