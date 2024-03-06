Alake Chairs African Minerals Group

Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake has been elected the pioneer Chairman, Africa Minerals Strategy Group.

The event which was held on the sidelines of the 30th edition of Investing in Africa in Daba, Capetown South Africa, was attended by ministers of mineral development.

Speaking at the signing of the resolutions, Alake enjoined African leaders to forge a common front to get maximum benefits from the mineral resources on the continent.

Alake further stressed that the era of carting away solid minerals are over, charging countries on the continent to speak with one voice on value addition as a prerequisite for investment in the mining sector.

The Africa Minerals Strategy Group aims to coordinate, inform, guide, advance, secure and protect Africa’s meaningful involvement, strategic interests and benefits in the Super Region under the FMF Framework.

