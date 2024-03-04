Speaker Abbas mourns Sisi Quadri, Mr. Ibu

Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas has expressed sadness over the deaths of two comic actors, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri, and John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu.

Speaker Abbas, in his condolence message to the families and colleagues of the deceased, said the actors contributed immensely to the growth and development of Nollywood using their God-given talents.

The Speaker said their demise has created a vacuum in the Nigerian movie industry, while praying for repose of the souls of the departed.

