President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja after a 2-day state visit to Qatar.

The zero-zero-one Presidential Air Fleet landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 6:37 p.m.

On the invitation of the Emir of Qatar, Sheihk Tanim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, President Tinubu visits Doha where he met with the Emir for bilateral talks to strengthen relations between Nigeria and Qatar.

Both leaders with the signing of seven agreements on various areas of collaboration ration.

