Minister Of Agric On Warehouse Looting

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Abubakar Kyari appeals to Nigerians to be more patient as the government is doing everything possible to address the challenges associated with food inflation nationwide.

The Minister describes the looting of wirehouses in the country as unfortunate and sympathises with the victims.

He says President Bola Tinubu is committed to addressing these challenges and working towards a more secure and prosperous future for all.

Abba Kyari therefore assures that distribution of 42,000 metric tonnes of grains, as approved by Mr. President, across the 36 states of the federation as one of the programs to be rolled-out this week.

Furthermore, 58,500 metric tonnes of milled rice from mega rice millers will also be released into the market for stabilization.

