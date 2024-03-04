 
AgricultureMedia

Minister Of Agric On Warehouse Looting

March 4, 2024
40 Less than a minute

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Abubakar Kyari appeals to Nigerians to be more patient as the government is doing everything possible to address the challenges associated with food inflation nationwide.

The Minister describes the looting of wirehouses in the country as unfortunate and sympathises with the victims.

He says President Bola Tinubu is committed to addressing these challenges and working towards a more secure and prosperous future for all.

Related Articles

Abba Kyari therefore assures that distribution of 42,000 metric tonnes of grains, as approved by Mr. President, across the 36 states of the federation as one of the programs to be rolled-out this week.

Furthermore, 58,500 metric tonnes of milled rice from mega rice millers will also be released into the market for stabilization.

March 4, 2024
40 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Press Release: Atiku Congratulates Eze Anaba, Others On Their Election, Hails NGE For Successful Conference

June 18, 2023

KDSG Press Release: Governor Sani Mourns State Lawmaker, Madami Garba Madami

June 17, 2023

State House Press Release: As Journalism Marches On In The Service Of Nigeria

June 17, 2023

Egyptian Authorities Open Border for Nigerians 

May 1, 2023
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »