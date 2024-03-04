Governor Alia Hails Chef Naira Victor On His Completion Of 135hrs Cook-a-thon.

Benue State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia congratulates Benue Born, Victor Tartenger, popularly known as Chef Naira Victor, for his efforts to put Benue to the world by embarking on the longest cooking Marathon code named “Cook-A-Thon” which he has successfully completed awaiting to gain recognition in the Guinness world Book of Records.

Father Alia emphatically expresses excitement with the resilient spirit which the Chef has proven that nothing can stand in his way when it comes to accomplishing his dreams. He describes the young champion as a Victor, who is tenacious, determinant and a go getter.

The Governor says Chef Naira Victor’s milestone is just a steppingstone for more successes to come. He encourages him never to stop believing in himself, but stay focused as he pursues his career.

The number one citizen who earlier paid a solidarity visit to the Chef, applauds Benue people, and all well spirited individuals for drumming support to the chef, in making his dream a reality.

Fr Alia implores Benue People to imbibe the euphoria of sportsmanship and unity as shown to the Benue son. He assures of his government’s support to uplifting the youths, as part of his campaign promises in youth empowerment.

