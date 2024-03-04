DAF 2024, Ghana NiDCOM Boss Recognized As Bridge Builder In Diaspora.

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has been recognized as the first Nigerian recipient of the esteemed Bridge Builder award by the Diaspora African Forum (DAF) Awards2024 in Ghana.

Founder & Head of Mission at DAF, Dr. Erieka Bennett lauded Dabiri’s exceptional dedication and tireless global advocacy for the Diaspora community, marking her significant contributions to fostering peace, inclusivity, and unity both within Nigeria and internationally.

The NiDCOM boss Dabiri-Erewa expressed gratitude to the organizers for their efforts in strengthening the bond between the Diaspora and the continent. She stressed the importance of unity among Africans, urging collaboration to cultivate a thriving African continent.

The DAF aims to accomplish groundbreaking work in Diaspora advocacy at the highest levels of government in Africa.

