Navigate Marriage Without ‘Third-Party Intrusion’ – Yahaya Bello Counsels Newlyweds

The former Governor of Kogi State His Excellency Yahaya Bello,CON, advises newlywed couple on the importance of avoiding third-party interference in their marital affairs .

Bello gives the advice during the wedding of Hon Tijani Muhammed Ozigi, the House of Representatives member for Okene/Ogori federal Constituency, and his wife earlier on Saturday.

Yahaya Bello emphasized the importance of avoiding third-party interference in marital affairs, underlining that marriage is a sacred covenant between a man and a woman. Recognizing the reality that marriage has its ups and downs, Bello urged the couple to perceive it as a covenant that endures all seasons, encompassing both joys and challenges.

In his well-wishing prayer, Bello seeks Allah’s blessings upon the union, expressing hope that it would bear the desired fruits of happiness and fulfillment.

Furthermore, he counseled the couple to continue nurturing their relationship with love and understanding.

The wedding ceremony, held in Karawuru, witnessed the presence of family members, distinguished figures from the National Assembly, friends, and associates of the newlywed couple.

