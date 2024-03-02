 
News

Navigate Marriage Without ‘Third-Party Intrusion’ – Yahaya Bello Counsels Newlyweds

March 2, 2024
0 332 1 minute read

The former Governor of Kogi State His Excellency Yahaya Bello,CON, advises newlywed couple on the importance of avoiding third-party interference in their marital affairs .

Bello gives the advice during the wedding of Hon Tijani Muhammed Ozigi, the House of Representatives member for Okene/Ogori federal Constituency, and his wife earlier on Saturday.

Related Articles

Yahaya Bello emphasized the importance of avoiding third-party interference in marital affairs, underlining that marriage is a sacred covenant between a man and a woman. Recognizing the reality that marriage has its ups and downs, Bello urged the couple to perceive it as a covenant that endures all seasons, encompassing both joys and challenges.

In his well-wishing prayer, Bello seeks Allah’s blessings upon the union, expressing hope that it would bear the desired fruits of happiness and fulfillment.
Furthermore, he counseled the couple to continue nurturing their relationship with love and understanding.

The wedding ceremony, held in Karawuru, witnessed the presence of family members, distinguished figures from the National Assembly, friends, and associates of the newlywed couple.

March 2, 2024
0 332 1 minute read

Related Articles

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu Kick-Starts WASP

February 28, 2024

CDS Frowns at Nigerians Working Against Sovereignty of the Nation

February 28, 2024

Governor Abiodun Extols Virtues of Late Wife of Alake of Egbaland

February 28, 2024

Concrete Technology Is a Major Solution To Road Failures In Nigeria – Minister Of Works

February 27, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »
Close

Adblock Detected

Oops! It looks like you're using an ad blocker. Our website relies on advertising revenue to keep providing free content. Please consider disabling your ad blocker for this site to support us. Thank you for your understanding!