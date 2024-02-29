NewsSecurity

JTF Arrest wo vessels

February 29, 2024
Joint Task Force force, Operation Delta Safe has apprehended two vessels with about five hundred thousand liters of products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas oil (AGO) also known as diesel in Onne eleme local Government Area of Rivers State.

Commander of the Joint Task Force -Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral John umenwazurike okeke who led journalist on an inspection of the vessels said the JTF is more determined to end crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region of the country.

Dianikume ulolo reports.

