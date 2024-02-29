Governor Namadi Commissions Hibiscus Processing Plant, Harps On Economic Diversification

In a significant move towards economic diversification and agricultural transformation, Governor Mallam Umar Namadi officially commissioned the COMTTRAJIGAWA Hibiscus Processing Plant at the Maigatari Export Processing Zone on Tuesday.

The plant, established through a public-private partnership (PPP) between the Jigawa State Government and Comttraex Nigeria Limited, represents a pivotal step in adding value to the agricultural sector, particularly in hibiscus production.

The partnership, inked in April 2022, materialized into the COMTTRAJIGAWA facility, equipped with state-of-the-art technology for cleaning and fumigation, contributing to the optimization of hibiscus production and export processes in Jigawa State.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Umar Namadi highlighted the importance of the project in the state’s agricultural agenda. “COMTTRAJIGAWA is a game-changer in our pursuit of agricultural transformation. It adds value to our hibiscus industry, empowers local farmers, and positions Jigawa as a leading hub for hibiscus processing and export,” he stated.

The Governor expressed gratitude to the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) for their support in establishing the plant, emphasizing the collaborative effort needed for the success of such ventures.

With a daily cleaning capacity of 6 tons and a daily fumigation capacity of 48 tons, COMTTRAJIGAWA is poised to enhance both the quality and quantity of hibiscus production and processing in Jigawa. The plant is expected to play a crucial role in empowering local farmers by providing access to modern technology, training, and markets.

The event was attended by dignitaries from various sectors, emphasizing the collective commitment to Jigawa’s economic development. Governor Umar Namadi expressed his appreciation for their support and called for continued collaboration to sustain the momentum of success.

The establishment of COMTTRAJIGAWA aligns with Jigawa State’s broader goal of economic diversification, job creation, and poverty reduction through agricultural development. As one of Nigeria’s major producers of hibiscus, Jigawa is set to solidify its position as a key player in the hibiscus industry.

The governor urged all stakeholders, including investors, farmers, and exporters, to work together to ensure the plant operates at full capacity throughout the year. He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing an enabling environment for the growth of the agricultural sector.

Hamisu Mohammed Gumel

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Jigawa State

February 28, 2024