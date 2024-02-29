FG to launch Outsourcing Nigeria

The Federal Government is adopting a new platform to make Nigeria a global outsourcing hub by using Skills and talent development through collaboration with stakeholders across the public and private sectors to create employment opportunities for youths.

Briefing State House Correspondents, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia said the initiative is to drive the country’s rise as an Outsourcing giant.

Scheduled to be launched in Gombe State by the Vice President, the programme is part of broader agenda for National transformation to serve as a tool for poverty alleviation.

The initiative is also aimed at channeling Nigerian youths to the global market by engaging businesses and partners to be part of the Nations inspiring progress in advancing the future of work.

