News

FG Honours Invitation To Visit Qatar And Participate In Business And Investment Forum

February 29, 2024
0 24 1 minute read

Honouring an invitation by His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Lagos State and embark on a two-day official visit to the State of Qatar on Thursday, February 29, 2024, to further strengthen cooperation between the two nations in several areas, including security, cultural exchange, and economic development.

During the visit, President Tinubu will witness the signing of several agreements focused on boosting Nigeria’s real sector and creating value-additive investments across the fields of trade, education, culture, solid minerals, digital economy, agriculture, and gas, as well as fostering cooperation on counter-terrorism.

The President will also participate in a business and investment forum that will bring together top-level executives in both the private and public sectors of Nigeria and Qatar to advance cross-sectoral opportunities for mutually beneficial growth and development.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials for the signing of agreements.

February 29, 2024
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

CDS Frowns at Nigerians Working Against Sovereignty of the Nation

February 28, 2024

Governor Abiodun Extols Virtues of Late Wife of Alake of Egbaland

February 28, 2024

Concrete Technology Is a Major Solution To Road Failures In Nigeria – Minister Of Works

February 27, 2024

BUK To Confer Honourary Doctorate Degrees on Deputy Senate President, AfDB President

February 27, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »