Canadian Embassy,NiDCOM Partners On Managed Migration

The Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Jamie Christoff has emphasised on the need to partner with Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) for a mutual beneficial partnership and collaboration regarding migration management between the two countries.

Christoff mentioned that his team is ready to support the commission with opportunities, time and expertise to achieve a better managed migration.

Chairman NiDCOM,Abike Dabiri-Erewa while receiving the delegation, expressed her appreciation for the visit and the offer of partnerships revealing some ongoing projects of the Commission with the Nigerian Diasporas in Canada.

Dabiri-Erewa added that the Commission, with the support of a Councillor in Canada, is working on a Canada Pull Factor as a pilot project to harmonize the data of Nigerians in Canada in line with the Diaspora Data Mapping Portal.