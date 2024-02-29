News

Canadian Embassy,NiDCOM Partners On Managed Migration

February 29, 2024
The Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Jamie Christoff has emphasised on the need to partner with Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) for a mutual beneficial partnership and collaboration regarding migration management between the two countries.

Christoff mentioned that his team is ready to support the commission with opportunities, time and expertise to achieve a better managed migration.

Chairman NiDCOM,Abike Dabiri-Erewa while receiving the delegation, expressed her appreciation for the visit and the offer of partnerships revealing some ongoing projects of the Commission with the Nigerian Diasporas in Canada.

Dabiri-Erewa added that the Commission, with the support of a Councillor in Canada, is working on a Canada Pull Factor as a pilot project to harmonize the data of Nigerians in Canada in line with the Diaspora Data Mapping Portal.

