Alake On Tinubu Policies

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake has assured that the seeming hardship in the country will soon be over as the policies of the Federal Government are going through a gestation period.

The minister gave the assurance while inaugurating the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency Seismic Monitoring Station-5, in Abuja.

The minister recalled the steps taken by President Tinubu while as governor of Lagos state in 1999 with a monthly internally generated revenue of 600 million naira and wage bill of 1.1 billion naira but he prudently managed the funds, repositioned the economy and today, Lagos is the fifth largest economy in Africa and these are the same steps the president is taking to improve the nation’s economy.

Dele Alake further notes that President Tinubu has a profound background in public finance and expressed confidence in the administration’s capacity to diversify the economy, plug leakages and redirect the economy to a path of sustainable growth and appealed to Nigerians to exercise little patience.