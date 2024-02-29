News

Alake On Tinubu Policies

February 29, 2024
0 12 1 minute read

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake has assured that the seeming hardship in the country will soon be over as the policies of the Federal Government are going through a gestation period.

The minister gave the assurance while inaugurating the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency Seismic Monitoring Station-5, in Abuja.

The minister recalled the steps taken by President Tinubu while as governor of Lagos state in 1999 with a monthly internally generated revenue of 600 million naira and wage bill of 1.1 billion naira but he prudently managed the funds, repositioned the economy and today, Lagos is the fifth largest economy in Africa and these are the same steps the president is taking to improve the nation’s economy.

Dele Alake further notes that President Tinubu has a profound background in public finance and expressed confidence in the administration’s capacity to diversify the economy, plug leakages and redirect the economy to a path of sustainable growth and appealed to Nigerians to exercise little patience.

February 29, 2024
0 12 1 minute read

Related Articles

CDS Frowns at Nigerians Working Against Sovereignty of the Nation

February 28, 2024

Governor Abiodun Extols Virtues of Late Wife of Alake of Egbaland

February 28, 2024

Concrete Technology Is a Major Solution To Road Failures In Nigeria – Minister Of Works

February 27, 2024

BUK To Confer Honourary Doctorate Degrees on Deputy Senate President, AfDB President

February 27, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »