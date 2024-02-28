DiplomacyEconomyNews

President Tinubu Honours Invitation to Participate in a Business and Investment Forum in Qatar

February 28, 2024
Honouring an invitation by His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Lagos State and embark on a two-day official visit to the State of Qatar on Thursday, February 29, 2024, to further strengthen cooperation between the two nations in several areas, including security, cultural exchange, and economic development.

The President will also participate in a business and investment forum that will bring together top-level executives in both the private and public sectors of Nigeria and Qatar to advance cross-sectoral opportunities for mutually beneficial growth and development.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials for the signing of agreements.

During the visit, President Tinubu will witness the signing of several agreements focused on boosting Nigeria’s real sector and creating value-additive investments across the fields of trade, education, culture, solid minerals, digital economy, agriculture, and gas, as well as fostering cooperation on counter-terrorism.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

February 28, 2024

