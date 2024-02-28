HYPPADEC Rolls out Intervention Programmes for Communities in Kebbi

Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) says it is expanding its community based programmes to accommodate the growing interest of benefitting states within the HYPPADEC region in six states of the country.

Managing Director of the commission Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa was speaking during a high-level engagement with the Kebbi state governor Nasir Idris where far-reaching collaboration was brokered.

He says, so far fourteen local government areas in the state have received a widespread intervention in education, health, solar power, skills acquisition and safety equipment to minimize boat mishaps.

The state governor urged HYPPADEC to sustain the momentum which is fast yielding results and enhancing capacity response of communities to disaster as well as empowering youth and women population which are key in employment generation and national security.