Group Recommends Special Welfare for Persons Living with Disabilities

Advocates for inclusivity are appealing to the federal government and the sub-nationals to take more interest in the welfare and wellbeing of persons living with disabilities (PWDs) especially with rising cost resulting from the impact of government’s expansive economic reforms.

One of such advocacy groups is recommending the provision of food banks for PWDs in the six geo- political zones, subsidized and specialized medicare as well as offers of assistive devices and other palliative care measures for these strata of the population who are more susceptible to the short and medium terms cost of government’s economic reforms.

They are also calling on state governments to implement skill development programs tailored to the specific needs of persons with disabilities.

The group is proposing the inclusion of persons with disabilities in existing committees of government tasked with investigating and addressing specific challenges faced by vulnerable Nigerians.