Governor Abiodun Extols Virtues of Late Wife of Alake of Egbaland

February 28, 2024
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has described the death of Olori Yetunde Taiwo Gbadebo as an irreparable loss, that marks the end of an era within the Gbadebo Royal family of Egbaland.

The Governor notes that the demise of the late Olori Gbadebo is the departure of a mother, who devoted her lifetime to the wellbeing of her family, the Community and the country at large.

He urged the entire Gbadebo family not to mourn her demise, but to celebrate the transition to the glory of a quintessential mother, who lived a fulfilled and remarkable life.

The Governor adds that the late Olori served meritoriously in different capacities in the nation’s Public Service, especially as an exemplary Resident Electoral Commissioner in the defunct Federal Electoral Commission and also served as the only female member on the Committee that deliberated on the creation of Ogun State in 1976.

Late Olori Yetunde Taiwo Gbadebo died on Tuesday, 20th February, 2024 at the age of ninety-six years.

