First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu Kick-Starts WASP

Nigeria’s first lady, Oluremi Tinubu has flagged off the maiden edition of renewed hope initiative; Women Agricultural Support Programme, WASP, in Owerri, Imo state.

100 women farmers drawn from the five states of the region received a sum of 500 thousand naira each to drive enhanced productivity in agriculture.

The initiative in partnership with the National Agricultural Land Development Agency, NALDA is also supporting a total of 500 farmers from the states with a sum of 100 thousand naira each, along with agricultural inputs and capacity building.

Presenting a cheque of ten million naira each to wives of governors from the states led by Imo state governor’s wife Chioma Uzodinma, the first lady says apart from aligning with the grand desire of the federal government to strengthen the agricultural sector, the support programme also targets overall development of south east zone.

While applauding the first lady for the gesture, Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma described the struggle for food security as a collaborative effort, and called on wives of state governors to take ownership of the program and widen its scope down to rural areas.