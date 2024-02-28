CDS Frowns at Nigerians Working Against Sovereignty of the Nation

Nigerians should desist from condemning and working against the sovereignty of the country but rather be more patriotic and by supporting developmental security agencies with intelligence reports to enhance pro-active operations.

These were the words of the chief of Defence Staff general Christopher Musa at the Defence Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (DECAN) Seminar in Abuja.

The seminar is focusing on civil military relations: Non Kinetic Efforts of the Nigerian Military in Security Management, Challenges, and Prospects.

The CDS called on Nigerians to take ownership of the country by projecting it in a better light and demonstrating a sense of patriotism.

He said relying heavily on kinetic means in the traditional notion of war is being relegated with the application of non-kinetic approaches to project power and solve problems.

“I want to state that tackling threats in Nigeria is a continuous process whereby the development of resilience at societal, national and regional levels plays a key role.

“The challenges are enormous all over, but we must look at the positive as well as speak well of our country.” He said.

The Director General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Major General Garba Wahab (rtd) in a remark said it seems an average Nigerian doesn’t understand the working of security and its sensitivity; hence there is need for better understanding.

He commended the relationship between the military and the correspondents, urging all to come together to work effectively for the sake of national security.

The Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, emphasized that the security is a role for everyone to play while the Director Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau called on members of DECAN to always engage the military and report the Armed Forces and the nation in positive light.

Other esteemed individuals who presented at the occasion included retired Brigadier General Kukasheka Usman, former Director of Army Public Relations, who articulated that the media has played a pivotal role in ensuring that the general populace remains well-informed.

Also, paper delivered by retired Group Captain Sadeeq Shehu shed light on the significant impact that the media has on security operations.