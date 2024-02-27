Concrete Technology Is a Major Solution To Road Failures In Nigeria – Minister Of Works

1. The Honourable Minister of Works, *His Excellency, Sen. Engr. Nweze David Umahi, CON* has said that concrete technology is an innovation of the Renewed Hope administration of the President of Nigeria, *His Excellency, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR* aimed at solving problems of road failures encountered in road infrastructure development and it is a policy thrust of the Federal Ministry of Works. The Honourable Minister gave this indication when the Governor of Kogi State, *His Excellency, Ahmed Usman Ododo* paid him a courtesy visit in his office, Federal Ministry of Works, Mabushi-Abuja. The Honourable Minister said that the use of concrete technology on our road projects has become necessary in view of the peculiarity of the soil texture of parts of the country. He stated that concrete pavement has been proven to have advantages of energy efficiency, low maintenance, and durability. According to him, concrete, which is a good insulator and a choice in regulating temperature in both hot and cold environments, would be good for roads in Kogi state.

He thanked the Governor of Kogi State for starting his administration on a good note and showing humility in leadership and charged him to write his name in gold by embarking on legacy projects that posterity will remember him with. He promised to always encourage the Governor in the vision of the present administration to change the socio-economic narrative of the country. "You have demonstrated the capacity, ability, and humility to learn. Exploit the successes of others and add it to your own success. These are things that people do not know. I will encourage you any way we can, through the magnanimity of Mr. President in your State. And we will also encourage you by this concrete road you desire so much support for. And I'm happy that your Commissioner for Works is here, and you have materials around your place "The Governor of Cross River was here yesterday, and he was emphasizing that the concrete road is the way to go. And I'm ready to get some people that can come and stay with you, one week or two weeks, and you will get it started. You will see that it's cheaper, it's better, it's long lasting and you have peace.In fact, in the last two months, Mr. President approved about 60 kilometers of concrete road in a session of Abuja -Lokoja road. We will start it next month. And it is going to be fully on concrete also"

On his part, the Governor who spoke earlier thanked the Honourable Minister for the great difference Nigerians are seeing on Federal Government's road projects under his watch. He assured the Minister that by the special grace of God, he would not let the people of Kogi State down. "We count on your experience to guide us anywhere you feel we are not doing very well. We are very open. We are learning. And we pray to God almighty to be a good ambassador of our people and Nigerians.I sincerely appreciate you, sir"

The Governor of Cross River State, *His Excellency, Sen. Bassey Otu* had on 26th February 2024 had a closed door meeting with the Honourable Minister in his office on ways his State can best tap into the road infrastructure interventions of the Federal Government.

