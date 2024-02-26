Vandals Destroy Two Towers Along Gombe-damaturu Transmission Line

Two more towers along Gombe-Damaturu transmission line have been vandalized by insurgents, disrupting power supply in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

In a statement, the Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN says a temporary arrangement has been made to supply electricity to Damaturu from the Potiskum Substation, as it mobilize contractors to re-erect the vandalized towers

TCN condemns the continuous act of vandalizing transmission towers especially in the North east and calls for coordinated efforts by all relevant authorities to protect national assets