NewsPress Release

Vandals Destroy Two Towers Along Gombe-damaturu Transmission Line

February 26, 2024
0 12 Less than a minute

Two more towers along Gombe-Damaturu transmission line have been vandalized by insurgents, disrupting power supply in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

In a statement, the Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN says a temporary arrangement has been made to supply electricity to Damaturu from the Potiskum Substation, as it mobilize contractors to re-erect the vandalized towers

TCN condemns the continuous act of vandalizing transmission towers especially in the North east and calls for coordinated efforts by all relevant authorities to protect national assets

February 26, 2024
0 12 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Africa Diaspora, Catalyst For Continental Development-

February 25, 2024

Federal Government Reforms Yielding Positive Results, Government Will Go After Saboteurs

February 25, 2024

APC Nwc Presents Cert. Of Return To Edo Gov. Candidate.

February 25, 2024

Shortlisted Candidates receive invitations for CBT – PSC

February 25, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »