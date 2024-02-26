NPF Assures Of Defending Protesters’ Rights Amid Proposed Nationwide Protest

The Nigeria Police Force has reiterates its commitment to ensuring the fundamental rights and freedom of protesters are protected.

In a statement, the Force says it has deployed personnel nationwide and placed them on red alert to monitor the planned protest.

the statement added that All Commissioners of Police and their respective supervisory Assistants inspectors general of police have been briefed and instructed to coordinate their officers on ground, with a view to ensuring the safety and security of all participants in the planned protests.

While recognizing the importance of peaceful protest, the Force says it remains vigilant against any attempts to hijack such protests by individuals or groups of persons with sinister intents.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police urges all participants at the proposed protest to conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly, adhering to the principles of non-violence and respect for the rights of others. He also calls on the organizers to cooperate with the Police and other relevant security agencies in ensuring that their protests remain peaceful and orderly even as the NPF works tirelessly to ensure that protests are conducted in a safe environment.