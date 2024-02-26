NLC to go on with planned Protest

Nigeria Labour Congress says it will go on with its planned 2 day Nationwide protest starting 27th February 2024 despite threat of Violent attack.

A statement issued by the Union states that as citizens it is the fundamental right of the workers and its Civil Society allies to embark on peaceful protest and history bears it witness that the Unions protests have always been peaceful.

The Organized Labour states that it will not be intimidated by any group warning that attempt to stop the protest by unleashing violence on the protesters will amount to a total shut down via withdrawal of services by workers.