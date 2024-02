As part of efforts to Safeguard the nation’s Wealth through the maritime Environment, Nigerian navy personnel have arrested a vessel suspected to be conveying thirty thousand litters of Crude Oil during NNS Ekulu ship on board surveillance patrol.

Oba Hycent Reports that the Commander NNS Victory, Commodore Rotimi Oderemi made this known to newsmen while parading the suspects in Ibaka axis of the Cross River/Akwa IBOM waterways.