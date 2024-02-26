NABTEB Releases Nov/Dec 2023 Results

28,137 candidates who sat for the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) 2023 November/December examinations have obtained five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

The Registrar and Chief Executive, NABTEB, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe revealed this, while announcing the release of the results of the National Business Certificate (NBC), National Technical Certificate (NTC), Advanced National Business Certificate (ANBC) and Advanced National Technical Certificate (ANTC) examinations for private candidates.

A total of 43, 594 candidates consisting of 26,004 males and 17,590 females enrolled for the exams in 1746 centres while 39,478 sat for the exams.

Of the results released, 28,137 candidates obtained 5 credits including English and Mathematics representing 71 percent of the total number of students that sat for the exams.

94.93% of 37, 476 candidates , scored five 5 credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics, a slight reduction compared to that of year 2022 .

Amidst challenges faced by the board in achieving the desired target for Technical and Vocational Education and Training TVET , the NABTEB Chief Executive announced a new technological advancement in the processing and collection of certificates.

The Board informed the public to take advantage of the ongoing registration for the 2024 exam.